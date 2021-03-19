Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,628 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $93.11 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

