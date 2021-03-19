Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut by Analyst

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

