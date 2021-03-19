Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.37.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. Chewy has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2,280.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16,241.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,209 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.