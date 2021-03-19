Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

DKS opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock worth $9,392,514. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,891,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $36,686,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 601,033 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

