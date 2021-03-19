Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.