Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $586,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485. Company insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

