Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

