Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $11.39 or 0.00019307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $7,499.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00452552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00064587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00142627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.11 or 0.00664749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.