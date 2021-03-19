Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,914 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

