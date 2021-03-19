Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 424,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

