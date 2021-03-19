Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 87,146 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,146 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL opened at $116.04 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

