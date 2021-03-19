Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,980 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,932,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 656,563 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $14,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $8,145,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,375,000.

NYSE WDR opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

