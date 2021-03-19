Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SVM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth $26,147,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,527 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after buying an additional 859,066 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 62.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 190,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVM opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $931.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

