Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $11,580,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

