Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.98.

WELL stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

