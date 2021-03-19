Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of OSI Systems worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $98.74 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

