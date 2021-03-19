Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

