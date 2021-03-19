Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $196.47 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $209.77. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.