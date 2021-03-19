Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.37 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in McKesson by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.49. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $113.71 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.