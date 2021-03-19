Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.42 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

