Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 262,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total transaction of $2,165,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

