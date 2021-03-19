Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 302,509 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

NYSE MSI opened at $181.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.03 and its 200-day moving average is $169.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $184.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

