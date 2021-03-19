Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $369,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

