Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 817 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCOM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

