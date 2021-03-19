Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 750 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carter’s by 215.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 271.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

