Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,264 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.01.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.