Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,776,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.