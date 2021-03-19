Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $701,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

