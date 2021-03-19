Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $595,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MasTec were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 141,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $92.36 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,220 shares of company stock worth $8,269,314. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

