Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,647,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 325.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $732.05 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,100.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

