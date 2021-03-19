Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.87. 50,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

