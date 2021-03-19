Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $38.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

PRTA stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $956.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $14,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter worth about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

