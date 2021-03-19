Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 111.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 357,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,932 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 158,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $30.83.

