Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

