Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 9,185 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 612.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

Shares of CMS opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.