Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 55,511 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 4,827.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,511 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.09% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.