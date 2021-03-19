Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,420. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of UBSI opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $41.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.