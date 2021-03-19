ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 449.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 100.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.