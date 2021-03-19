ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 224.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 276,105 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 705,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

