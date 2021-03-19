ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $193.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

CALA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

