ProShare Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 259.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 119,487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $837.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

