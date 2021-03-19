ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

CENX stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

