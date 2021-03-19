ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,707 Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $358.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.62.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

