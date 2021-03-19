Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $891,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,291,220.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,313 shares of company stock worth $17,603,478 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

