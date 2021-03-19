Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $891,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,291,220.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,313 shares of company stock worth $17,603,478 over the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

