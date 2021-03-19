Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Issues Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PROG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,143. Progenity has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

PROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

