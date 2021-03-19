Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRTH stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $89,500.00. Insiders sold 85,310 shares of company stock worth $634,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

