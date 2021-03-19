Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

