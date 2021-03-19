Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.67.

Shares of PBH opened at C$116.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.24. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$118.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.26.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.