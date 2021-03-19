Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 15.6%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price dropped 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.63. Approximately 14,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 123,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,607,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $14,063,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $2,234,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

